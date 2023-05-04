Golf: The Aussie Taxman Cometh

Thursday, 4 May, 2023 - 14:09

In the midst of several mentions of money, this one struck me as surprisingly shocking even for an Aussie taxman.

Greg Gottfried reveals that, ‘After his LIV Golf Adelaide victory in Australia last month, Gooch revealed that his $4 million jackpot for winning dropped down to a measly $2.1 million due to Aussie tax laws.’

The upside is, ‘It’s not as if back-to-back LIV Golf winner Talor Gooch is hurting for money right now, but losing almost $2 million to taxes (from a country you don’t live in) is never fun.’

Add to that, Alex Myers’ tweet, ‘Tiger Woods’ earnings for his historic 2000 season: $9.188 Million.

Talor Gooch’s earnings for his past 2 weeks on LIV: $9.125 Million.’

And then there’s Rory’s likely loss of $3 million as reported by Shane Ryan. ‘Case closed: PGA Tour commissioner confirms Rory McIlroy will forfeit $3 million bonus.’

The story goes that Rory, ‘Put the PGA Tour in a bit of a pickle when he opted to skip the RBC Heritage to rest and reset after a disappointing Masters. That was the second designated event he missed in 2023, one more than is allowed for any player who earned money through the 2022 Player Impact Program (mandatory play is not required in 2024). According to PGA Tour regulations, those who have more than one unexcused absence can have the final 25 percent of their PIP earnings withheld. In the case of McIlroy, that’s $3 million.’

Rory could of course send in the lawyers and plead a case of a mental health issue. Because after all, even for Rory, 3 mil is 3 mil.

And in his defence I plead, in the words of Shane Ryan, ‘"I (Rory) think just after the disappointment of Augusta, it was just like, look, I need to reassess where I am in my life and what's important to me, and what I really need to focus my energy on," he said. "It was just incredibly disappointing. I needed some time to regroup."

Link to By Greg Gottfried and Shane Ryan

