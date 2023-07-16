Golf: Bad Guy Brandel At It Again

Sunday, 16 July, 2023 - 13:59

‘Chamblee, the controversial Golf Channel analyst, appeared to talk out both sides of his mouth on the differences between the men’s and women’s game,’ writes Savannah Leigh Richardson.

In the matter of Brandel talking out of both sides his mouth, Peter Kostis Tweets, ‘This is golf opinions in a nutshell. USGA says the ball should be rolled back because men hit it too far! Too many wedges and too few 3 shot par 5's! But courses on the LPGA are too long because they don't hit enough wedges and can't reach par 5's in 2! Which is it?’

Savannah writes, ‘He (Brandel) specifically took umbrage with the lack of driving greens in two on par-5s.

“It does rob the LPGA tour of a lot of its excitement,” Chamblee said.’

And even more contentious from Chamblee, he ‘would go on to claim that the LPGA should shorten courses for the women by approximately 1,100 yards. That’s on top of the tees that are already moved up from men’s tees.’

It comes as no surprise to read that a complaint was lodged in March of 2021 alleging the Golf Channel and Chamblee of perceived sexist comments made on air.

