Golf: Bandits Beware – Don’t Think So

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 11:00

“Has the golfing bandit had their final hurrah?,” writes James Corrigan at The Telegraph.

Else where, Denis Walsh at The Times writes, “Days of the handicap bandit are over under golf’s new global system.”

Denis advises his readers that, “On November 2, without hitting a ball, every club player will wake up to a re-assessed handicap and a completely new system for how that handicap will be assessed in the future.”

It appears that the Poms have come late to the party.

According to Golf NZ, “OnTuesday14 April New Zealand joins over 40 countries that have already introduced the World Handicap System (WHS).”

Several commentators have suggested that the high handicappers will be the ones most likely to experience the changes especially those with tender egos and a belief they are better golfers than their handicap indicates.

James Corrigan tells of how the Gourock Golf Club in Scotland were so worried about how their old boys might react they brought in a buffer to cushion the blow. Limiting a potential 8-shot increase to 4

As for golf bandits becoming a thing of the past.

Don’t think so. In my experience they always find a way to win prizes when the stakes are high.

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.