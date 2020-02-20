Golf: Best Swing Ever

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 13:36

"Whenever I talked to the great players like Ben Hogan and Jackie Burke about who they thought had the best swing ever, they always said it was Mickey Wright," says McLean, a Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher based at The Biltmore in Coral Gables, Fla. "I'm a 'position' teacher, and hers are still the best. You can teach with what she does just as easily today as you could 60 years ago." That’s from Matthew Rudy covering the swing and recent death of Mickey Wright.

Timeless

Matthew quotes Mike Adams. "She used her size and athleticism to make a very rotary swing without a lot of the slide players tended to use during that time. Ernie Els is a good modern comparison. I wouldn't call her swing 'modern' or 'classic.' I'd call it 'timeless.' She was a great lady, and she had the best swing the game has ever seen."



