Golf: Breaking Her Age at 82

And if you think that’s awesome wait to you learn it was at a major event, the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Beth Ann Nichols is interviewing JoAnne Carner who, “made history last week at the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open, becoming only the fifth player in history (and the oldest!) to shoot his or her age in a USGA championship more than once. Carner, 82, shot her age in the first round at Brooklawn Country Club and followed it up with a 79.”

So what’s the secret?

JoAnne says, You have to love it (golf) and be willing to put in the time. I like to hit the ball where I’m aiming, but I’m never afraid of trouble.”

And then there’s this one when talking putting.

“I don’t want to know why that putt didn’t go in on the last hole. I demanded my caddies never to analyze ‘Did you hook it? Did it break?’ I don’t want to know, because it puts thoughts in your next putt.”

And the following comment in response to being asked.

“You’ve played in a ton of pro-ams. What’s the most common mistake that you see amateurs make in the game?”

“Most of them under club. They assume they hit it so far. How long do you drive it? Oh, I’m 250. Don and I built an executive golf course. It was a par 3 with one par 5 and three par 4s. This one hole was just under 250…. We’d take new balls out of the case that we were selling, and we’d go out there and we’d make them pay $10 for each one that didn’t make it that far. We’d donate it to charity. They’d whale at it and never make it. They had to make it to the middle of the green and most of them never made it to the front of the green. But that were sure they hit it 250 in the air.”

