Golf: Bryson Beating Up Augusta?

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 12:30

“It’s easy to imagine him having wedges into 1, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, and 18. And he can drive it onto the green at number 3. On the par-5 2nd and 15th holes he might have at most a 9-iron in, and he’ll get home on 8, too. Short-irons on three par-3s: 6, 12 and 16. If he’s driving it well the only long clubs he’ll have to hit all day are on 4 and the second shot into 8. Yowza!”

The above is from Alan Shipnuck’s “#AskAlan mailbag: Will Bryson DeChambeau overpower Augusta at the 2020 Masters?”

The real question is given Bryson’s comprehensive victory over Winged Foot and his US Open win is leaving the golf world asking what next.?

They tried to Tiger-proof Augusta National for the Masters but now it’s a whole new golf ball game.

@TimAggettsport asks Alan, “If boom and bang succeeds next month is there an Augusta Tournament Ball for 2021?”

To which Alan replies.

“I sincerely hope not. That’d be like raising the rims to 11 feet just for the NBA Finals. Players spend years/decades perfecting their games and equipment, and now they have to change everything at the most important tournament of the year? That would be tacky. The green jackets don’t want anything that might besmirch their tournament and the debate/complaining about a dumbed-down ball would overshadow the Masters itself.”

Should Bryson beat up Augusta National just like he did Winged Foot I find it hard not to believe that changes will be made. And what better place to start with than the ball size?

Link to Alan Shipnuck

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.