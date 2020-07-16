Golf: Bryson is Mickey Mouse

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 11:46

“And he warned: “Bryson is Mickey Mouse. This is the thing we’ve got to realise. This is Mickey Mouse compared to what’s coming along.” That’s Steve Carroll commenting on Gary Player’s thoughts on the impact of big-hitting DeChambeau and his long driving which makes the Old Course an obsolete test of golf.

Will ruin the game

Player says, “Bryson has put on 40 yards. I don’t know where we are going. Right now, they are in gyms building their bodies. I don’t know what the limit is to where a ball can go but we are going to see things we’ve never dreamed of. It’s going to just ruin the game.”

Nevertheless Gary has a kind word for Bryson

“I admire him. A lot of people have been critical but I admire him because it takes tremendous discipline to have to go to that gym. I found, throughout my career, people go to the gym, they stop. If you go to that gym every day, as I have done for 70 years, let me tell you there are some days you just don’t want to go.

Sorry traditionalists

In the very same edition of National Club Golfer Hannah Holden writes, “Sorry traditionalists – it's time to accept modern golf for what it is”

Sorry Hannah I can’t accept it but thank you for your insight into just how huge the golf generation gap has become when she writes, “But does it really matter if pros are hitting driver and wedge into every hole? What, I must ask you, is wrong with that?

Steve Carroll writes, “The South African legend said today’s strongarm players could drive nine of the greens on the famous Home of Golf.”

Given the big hitting trends and the fact that Hannah appears to be quite a young lass I do believe she should prepare herself to play the Old Course as pitch and putt course.

Link to Steve Carroll and Hannah Holden

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.