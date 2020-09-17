Golf: Cambo’s ‘Underwhelming’ 2005 US Open Win

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 16:37

“Michael Campbell has laughed off an article describing his US Open victory as "underwhelming" and was pleased to see how social media reacted to the comments.”

According to Sky Sports, “The victory became centre of social media attention in the build-up to this year's contest at Winged Foot after a Golf Digest story, originally from 2018, put Campbell top of a list of the "most underwhelming US Open winners in history".

To which Michael replies, "It was the first time I'd been in that position and Tiger was showing some great form. He was a phenomenal player. It was great to win my first and only major, but to beat Tiger in his prime is very overwhelming, not underwhelming, that's for sure!"

As to why Michael didn’t go much further following such a famous win he says,

"I didn't reset my goals, which I should've done as soon as it was all over...I practiced less, I changed my swing and I did a lot of stupid things.”

And Michael has to be admired for his honesty.

"I look back now, in hindsight, and think 'what an idiot' but I take full responsibility for what I did. I'm not blaming anybody else, as it was me that decided to do that, but I still fulfilled one of my dreams."

Link to Sky Sports

