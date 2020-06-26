Golf: "Can’t Play Blades"

Friday, 26 June, 2020 - 16:34

“I can’t play a blade,” (Kevin) Na says. “It’s too difficult, and I’m a pro golfer. I think a blade goes shorter. Off-center hits aren’t going to perform as well as cavity-backs. I don’t see a reason why you’d want to play a blade. I really don’t. I played blades in my early 20s, maybe one year—when I was dumb. But I’m wiser now and play a cavity-back.”

That’s from Andrew Tursky’s, “Blade or cavity-back? What you can learn from the iron setups of the best PGA Tour players".

Maybe not now

Last post I wrote, “I’m prepared to buy ‘blades’ now in anticipation of playing a better game but not a 5.5 degree driver.” But maybe not blades now given that I know a well-known pro golfer finds playing with blades, “too difficult”.

The bad news

The bad news for the average golfer is according to Andrew's writing.

“I know of no reputable clubfitter in the industry that would recommend a forged muscleback blade for a player over a 10-handicap,” says Tim Briand, senior vice president of GOLF Magazine’s sister company True Spec Golf. “An abundance of research on a multitude of platforms has proven that your ability to strike the ball in the same place on the face is reduced drastically as skill set diminishes.”

The good news

Especially for the likes of me who likes the look of blades but doubtful if I’d play them very well’

Andrew writes, “Also worth noting is that in the modern market, the lines between blade and cavity-back constructions have blurred. Numerous companies have developed irons that look like blades (Ping iBlade and TaylorMade P790 for example) but offer the forgiveness of their cavity-back counterparts. This in-between category is a great place to start if you’re considering blade irons but worry they’re not forgiving enough.”

Link to Andrew Tursky

Quote of the Day

“Some golfers view blade irons as a stamp of approval that they’re good golfers, while others simply appreciate them as functional works of art. Due to those temptations, blades end up in golfers’ bags when maybe they shouldn’t.” - Andrew Tursky

