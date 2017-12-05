Golf: Can’t Wait for Carnoustie

Tuesday, 5 December, 2017 - 12:11

Ewan Murray reporting from the Bahamas writes, “Tiger Woods looks stronger but history warns us against major predictions,” and Ewan somewhat agrees with what other reporters have said about Tiger’s performance at the Hero World Challenge.

Carnasty cometh

Ewan writes, “The only time to paint an adequate picture of where Woods in his current condition sits in a competitive sense is after the playing of a full tournament schedule. Wide fairways and essentially a low-key Bahamas event – typically epic attention on Woods aside – doesn’t compare to Augusta National. It doesn’t compare to Carnoustie, the most ferocious of venues which will host the Open in July. How will a player who hasn’t won a major since 2008 and any tournament at all since 2013 react when back in the position to close out?”

Asparagusnextleft commenting on Ewan’s article writes, “Can't wait for The Open at Carnoustie, hoping for strong winds & driving rain.”

Tiger has Carnoustie on his mind

The above headline is from theopen.com where it is written that, “The three-time Champion Golfer spoke to the media before the tournament about his aspirations for the coming season and didn’t hold back on his ambitions for Carnoustie, “I’d love to play Carnoustie again as I played there in the Scottish Open in 1995 and in 1999 in The Open,” said Woods.

“I recall making just one birdie on the weekend and finished just three or four out the play-off” said Woods reflecting on The Open in 1999. “Carnoustie can be a brutal golf course and it was brutal that year,” he added. “It’s just so tough, but it’s all there in front of you. There are no tricks, there’s nothing hidden. It’s just come and get me.”

Quote of the Day

“Perhaps the smartest conclusion would be to avoid drawing any from the Hero World Challenge.” – Ewan Murray

