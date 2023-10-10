Golf: Cantlay’s Capless Hatgate Affair

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 12:20

“I’ll wear a hat when I’m paid to be here like he is,” Cantlay apparently replied, while motioning in the direction of the PGA of America’s senior director of public awareness and external relations, Julius Mason, who was standing nearby.

That’s from Alex Perry and appears to confirm that Cantlay did ask for cash for wearing a Team US Ryder Cup hat.

And as an aside I’m still seeking answer to how much is he paid for wearing his Goldman Sachs hat. But that’s another story.

In spite of the fact that there were several witnesses to “I’ll wear a hat when I’m paid to be here like he is,” Cantlay has gone on to say, “It just doesn’t fit. I didn’t wear it at Whistling Straits because the hat just doesn’t fit. That’s really all it is.”

According to Alex Perry, another story goes something like this. “Rumours also swirled that Cantlay didn’t want to wear a hat as he was getting married on the Monday following the Ryder Cup and was keen to avoid any unsightly tan lines.”

And I must agree, it’s never a good look and some would say a valid excuse.

Link to Alex Perry

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS