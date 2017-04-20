Golf: Catriona Matthew – The Perfect Candidate for Muirfield Membership

Thursday, 20 April, 2017 - 13:18

“In (Catriona) Matthew, who is not only one of the most decorated women golfers in Britain but also an East Lothian resident – she has lived in North Berwick all her life, in fact – the club has a perfect candidate on its doorstep and, by the looks of things, the 47-year-old could be set to become either its first female member or one of the first.”

That’s from Martin Dempster at The Scotsman

If it’s to be, it's got to be honorary?

Nick Rodger also covers the breaking news and includes quotes from Catriona who says, “Living down there (North Berwick), I’d love to be a member,” admitted Matthew yesterday at a breakfast briefing in the Gleneagles Hotel to promote the 2019 Solheim Cup, which will be held at the Perthshire resort in September 2019.

At the moment, no professional golfer is a Muirfield member and Matthew may have to enter through some form of honorary status. “I’m not sure if professionals can be members, but we are exploring the possibilities,” she added. “Things are in motion, from what I hear locally. In the end, they are going to do things the right way. There won’t be just a few token members. They are going to have a decent amount of women. And after that, women will be treated the same as men on the waiting list. Their normal process normally takes about five years. I’m going to Muirfield to play in a few weeks so we’ll explore it there.”

Methinks it has to be an honorary membership of Murfield. It is hard enough for them to accept a woman as a member but accepting her as a regular member it would be a Swilcan bridge too far.

OK got the wrong golf course, but nevertheless it involves a golf club with the same kind of culture.

Letting in a “fair few.” Methinks maybe

Apologies for the use of archaic verbs such as methinks however please keep in mind that the matter under discussion involves The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers whose course history goes all the way back to 1891.

Catriona says, “It’s not just going to be token members. The normal process to be a member is five years, I believe, and then they will open the waiting list and be treated equally. I think they will let in a fair few. I’d love to be a member. I’ve only played it a few times, but it’s a great place to play. I’m only a few minutes away."

Link to Martin Dempster and Nick Rodger

Quote of the Day

"If you consistently worry about a glass ceiling you can't break, you will be your own brake." - Condoleezza Rice.

The lady who made her own breakthrough by becoming one of the first women to be accepted as a member of the Augusta National Golf Club.

