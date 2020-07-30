Golf: Chamblee Has A Go At Hogan

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 14:12

“Chamblee explained. “I think the origin of bad instruction — for two, three, four decades, really — has been in Hogan’s book,” writes Jackson Wald with his headline, 'Brandel Chamblee explains his long-standing grudge against golf instruction'.

Five lessons

Jackson writes, “Chamblee then noted how the five fundamentals that the great Ben Hogan stressed in golf instruction — resisting, maintaining flex in the right leg, having the inner elbows pointed out, a weak grip, and a steady head — were taken as fact, and then echoed between golf instructor to another without any real critical dialogue.”

Brandel was of course referring to Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf by Ben Hogan

Hogan critique

Elsewhere I have written that it’s been said professional golf teachers have made a fortune correcting the errors in the golf swing of those who tried to follow Hogan’s teachings.

Dennis Clark asks, ‘Are Hogan’s “Five Lessons” for you?’ and goes on to share his thoughts.

“Even Hogan himself warned us that what worked for him may not work for you. But a lot of golfers never read that part of the book. They set out to do as Hogan did. And they did (sans the talent and dedication of course).

But here’s the problem: remember what he set out to cure — a terrible hook. So he developed a swing and a set of fundamentals to do just that. The only trouble is that about 75 percent of the people who read the book slice! Lets look at a couple points in the book that, interpreted literally, or worse yet, misinterpreted, may not be the best for the average golfer.”

“Lee Trevino once famously said, “You can talk to a fade, but a hook wont listen.” And such was the case for young Hogan.” - Dennis Clark

