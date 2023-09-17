Golf: Cowen Criticises Ryder Cup Venue

Sunday, 17 September, 2023 - 13:16

"I don't like the course, I think the course is horrendous. It's too hilly, too many blind shots, it's not my favourite course.”

That’s from everybody’s favourite golf coach Pete Cowen commenting on the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Ben Smith headlines his post, ‘Golf coach to the stars rages at 'horrendous' Ryder Cup venue: "It's too hilly!" And further comments on Cowen’s thoughts.

"The caddies will find it very very demanding. If you're caddying for four rounds in two days, I think on the third day you'll be in a bad way.

"It's very hard work, it really is. For the players as well if they're playing four or five matches.

"That's what happened to Rahm at Whistling Straits, he'd played all four matches then he played in the singles and he was knackered."

And whilst Viktor Hovland had this say about the course, “for a stroke-play event, I was not a big fan," he does believe it has merit as a Ryder Cup venue.

"So I think that makes for a really good Ryder Cup because you're not going to see too many halved holes. I feel like there's going to be a lot of movement, and I think that makes for an exciting Ryder Cup, especially the shots required, as well.

"They are very demanding. You have to drive it well off the tee or else it's going to be very, very difficult."

