Golf: Craig Perks And His Famous Win

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 07:44

“The goal leaving New Zealand was to play on the PGA Tour, now I had won one of its biggest events. I hadn’t even played in a major to that point. People look at me a bit cock-eyed when I say the pressure of being at the Players wasn’t too overbearing. I was always around the cut on a Friday – that was always more nerve-wracking.”

That’s from Mark Townsend who headlines his article, ‘Rewind: Perks, Players, and 'the three greatest hole-outs I've ever seen'.

Mark writes, ‘Johnny Miller described it as the “three greatest hole-outs I’ve ever seen” as Craig Perks made only two pars in his last 14 holes to win the 2002 Players Championship. It give him a five-year exemption but, as it transpired, it turned out to be his only win in 202 starts.’

And that says something coming from Johnny Miller who is known to be sparing with his compliments and caustic with his criticisms.

As for the following I’m thinking same old same old and yet Lydia Ko’s fiddling with her swing and several coaches does appear to be working given her recent improvements.

Mark writes, “I (Craig Perks) got some great advice from Ian Baker-Finch at the Deutsche Bank and he said not to change a single thing. I listened, but maybe only half-heartedly. I changed equipment companies but I don’t think it was that big a deal. I stuck with the Titleist ball but I changed caddies and my coach.”

Indeed it was “only half-hearted” and has this to say, “I worked as hard as anybody out there and I got very little reward and I lost a lot of trust in these instructors and in myself.”

Link to Mark Townsend

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.