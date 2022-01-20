Golf: Death of ‘The Grand Old Lady’?

Thursday, 20 January, 2022 - 11:52

According to Wikipedia, “The Old Course at St Andrews, also known as the Old Lady or the Grand Old Lady.” and was referred to the other day by Colin Montgomerie who suggested she’s most likely dead as a future venue for the Open Championship.

Derek Lawrenson writes, “Colin Montgomerie fears big-hitters will kill off historic St Andrews course by driving six or seven holes... while Greg Norman admits it would be 'heartbreaking' to see historic Old Course become outdated.”

Colin says, ‘Can you imagine what will happen if the weather is good and there’s little wind?’ said the 58-year-old...’

‘It hardly bears thinking about. Bryson will stand up there and think six or seven holes on the course are driveable. The par-five fifth will be a joke, with a flick of a wedge for his second shot.’

It’s ironical that this could come about, given that St Andrews is the home of the R&A who, had they had more balls of the physiological kind, brought about the golf ball changes which Jack Nicklaus has deemed necessary and has said so for decades.

In reference to the need for change Jack said, "They didn’t pay much attention to a 30-year-old and they’re certainly not paying much attention to an 80-year-old.’’

Link to Derek Lawrenson



FOR PREVIOUS POSTS