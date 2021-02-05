Golf: DeChambeau’s ‘Secret’ Weapon

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 14:40

‘A big reason for that success (DeChambeau winning the US Open) was the newfound potency he found with the big stick. But that’s hardly the only reason for his success, writes Zephyr Melton who headlines his post, ‘It’s my secret weapon’: Bryson DeChambeau reveals the overlooked reason for his success'.



So what’s DeChambeau’s secret weapon?

Zephyr writes, ‘The stats back up his assertion that the flatstick has become his secret weapon. In DeChambeau’s first season on the PGA Tour in 2017, he ranked 145th in Stroke Gained: Putting. Since then, he’s made steady improvements ranking 32nd, 28th and 10th over the last three seasons’.

As we have come to expect, DeChambeau came up a with a highly technical physical process to improve his putting. Likewise the specifications for his putter

But let’s skip this and focus on statistics.

‘DeChambeau also set another impressive mark on the greens last season. Inside 10 feet, he was lethal. Of his 1,080 looks inside 10 feet, 985 found the bottom of the cup, good for 91.2 percent — easily the best mark on Tour. In fact, it was the best mark since 2002, when Jim Furyk made 92.4 percent of his putts inside 10 feet, albeit his mark came on 659 fewer putts’.

Link to Zephyr Melton



FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.