Golf: DeChambeau: The Stuff of Shakespeare

Thursday, 21 April, 2022 - 15:07

“This is the stuff of Shakespeare, not the sports page. I don’t think DeChambeau knows how to dial anything back, and doing so would be a kind of concession he is loathe to make. I think he’ll keep going 100 mph and let the chips fall where they may.”

“That’s Alan Shipnuck responding to the question, “Seems insignificant, but has Bryson wrecked his career permanently in his seemingly maniacal pursuit of hitting a golf ball farther than any other human being? Can he dial his body back to normalcy and prevent injury and actually work on other parts of his game? @rchinnis

As to, “Is this the largest crop of contenders for Best Player Never to Have Won a Major? Hovland. Cantlay. Cam Smith. Xander. Sungjae. It was Scottie before this week, unless you count career longevity. Now who is it? @evandawson

And I agree with Alan, “Cam Smith certainly warrants strong consideration. If he spends another year knocking on the door but doesn’t get it done, I’ll be ready to anoint him.”

Leaving what I consider to be the best of several questions to the last.

From this day forward, who has the better career: Jordan or Justin Thomas? @AndrewJFleming”

And if you’re a JT fan go no further or be prepared to correspond with Allan at Ask Alan.

Alan says, “Oooh, tough one. Thomas has more firepower and never loses the plot the way Spieth does. But JT doesn’t have Jordan’s grit—in fairness, nobody does—and he does not play with the same kind of joy. Perhaps because it has been nearly five years since he won his only major championship, Thomas seems increasingly frustrated/oppressed on the golf course. He appears more fixated on the results than the process. Meanwhile, Spieth manifests joy in the struggles. For that reason, I think Jordan will have a longer, more fruitful career.

Link to Alan Shipnuck

