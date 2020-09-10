Golf: DJ’s Simple Fix For Poor Putting

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 09:59

“Dustin Johnson used this simple drill to fix his putting and win $15 million,” writes Luke Kerr-Dineen

Luke writes, “Next time you see DJ on the greens, watch his pre-shot routine closely, and you’ll see that during his practice strokes, he’ll take his left arm and clasp it over his right arm. He’ll do one-handed practice strokes like this, holding his right arm.”

It’s written that, “It’s great for people who struggle pulling putts left, or de-lofting the putterhead through the stroke. Both of those things are caused when the right arm becomes too active in the stroke, and the right elbow too lifted too far off your body.

Now where have I seen this drill before?

Ah yes, Brandt Snedeker who is consistently among the best putters on the tour.

The last few seconds of this brief clip covers Brandt’s thought’s on holding his right arm similar to DJ’s process.





