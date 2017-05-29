Golf: Dornoch - Dear Oh Dear!

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 17:04

“Dear oh dear. What next - reducing football pitches to 50 yards to make the game more appealing to women!” That’s from Frankie Fromage commenting on The Scotsman article, “New tees shrink the links at Royal Dornoch Golf Course”.

Dear me

I’ve just received news that the lads are planning a trip to Scotland next year and playing Royal Dornoch is on their itinerary and dear me I do hope they are given the opportunity to play off the tees of their choice and not have it determined by a dour kilted starter who’s having a bad day and informs them, “Laddies, ye canna play frae they tees.”

In my experience with Royal Dornoch hospitality it will probably never happen but it does beg the question of how far golf is prepared to go, to grow the game by making it easier.

The lad’s proposed itinerary indicates that they’re likely to be charged around £130.00 for a round, therefore I’m inclined to think Dornoch ‘disnae’ desperately need the money.

Short hitters and slow players

Although short hitting and slow playing are not synonymous, I do hope the lads will not experience a group in front of them who’ve now dared themselves to play Dornoch because it’s easier from the shorter tees.

Alastair Munro writes, “One of the world’s most prestigious golf courses is being made more accessible to a wider range of players by shortening the course.”

And for the record, “In keeping with efforts to encourage greater participation in golf, and make the game more enjoyable and speed up play, a new set of tees have been introduced which cut the yardage by more than 1,300 yards.”

Gender-specific is gone

"Neil Hampton, the club’s general manager, said the move by the council of management has been warmly welcomed by members and is in line with a Tee it Forward campaign in the US.”

“It’s a move away from gender-specific tees and in line with discussions within the game to encourage people to play off tees that are relevant to their ability.”

Link to Alistair Munro

Footnote

“Players can still use the back tees..." - Neil Hampton, General Manager

Quote of the Day

"It's the most fun I've had on a golf course," – Five-time Open Champion Tom Watson commenting on playing Royal Dornoch and given the chance may well have added to his total wins if Royal Dornoch was on the Open Championship rota.

