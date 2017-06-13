Golf: Erin Hills - “Funky” or a Farce?

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 11:44

“Matt Fitzpatrick played the course (Erin Hills) a few years ago while attending college a couple of hours away at Northwestern University in Chicago. ‘I can’t remember a lot about it but it did seem a bit funky,’ he said,” writes Derek Lawrenson

Descent into a farce?

Also over at the Daily Mail, Will Griffee writes, “If Kevin Na's demonstration is anything to go by, the US Open at Erin Hills could descend into farce unless organisers rev up their mowers.”



Revving up their mowers and changing their mind by cutting the rough would come as a surprise given the USGA and its executive director Mike Davis’ previous faux pas (The plural form is spelled the same) however I’ll stay with a singular event.

And come to think of it, I recall there’s another F word phrase which may also be appropriate come late Sunday.

Will Griffee writes, “The 2015 edition of the tournament was widely condemned by players at Chambers Bay where the greens were labelled as 'unplayable' by Ian Poulter.

Rory McIllroy even quipped: 'If they can come back in about 20 years time, I'd be OK with that.'

No doubt if players at Erin Hills in Wisconsin are scrambling around the rough from Thursday, Davis will be in the firing line once more.”

Balls up

‘The USGA have really dropped the ball,” says nice guy Adam Scott however I’m inclined to think, “Yet another balls up,” may be his Scott’s parting words as he says goodbye to Erin Hills.

Derek Lawrenson writes, “The contempt in which the USGA is held within the locker room was summed up by the usually mild-mannered Adam Scott on Sunday. One of Rose’s big pals, he will have heard all the negative noises and seen the video.

‘Let’s have something that’s a challenge and interesting, not just playing brutal,’ pleaded the Australian, as if that was an unreasonable request rather than something for which every organiser should strive.

‘The USGA have really dropped the ball with where the game is at over the last 20 years but hopefully they will get it right this time.’ He didn’t sound like a man holding his breath."

Quote of the Day

“Joke of a tournament. Has been for years. How do the USGA expect to sell the game to the masses when they see the pros having their pants pulled down.” – wearethepeople commenting at the Daily Mail

