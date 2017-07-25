Golf: On Eye Balling and Self Belief

Tuesday, 25 July, 2017 - 15:14

“These British Open notes from Jordan Spieth's caddie are a sight to behold,” writes Joel Beall.

So much like Seve

Jordan Spieth’s play at Royal Birkdale’s 13th hole in the final of the Open Championship will rank in history with Seve Ballesteros who was granted relief from a car park after a wayward tee shot on the 16th at Royal Lytham & St Annes..

However unlike in the case of Seve and his caddie, we are fortunate that Jordan Speith’s caddie recorded on a scorecard, “Practice range shot: (No number) yardage. We guessed 240 yards”

A “sight to behold” indeed and well worth a look at on the link below. A record of the clubs used and putts made on every one of Spieth’s 18 holes.

Spieth’s self belief

John Eades writes, ‘Spieth can only be compared to two players this early in his career; Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. While he was quick to put those comparisons to bed during his post tournament interview, he did share a great story after he won.’

And the story goes according to Jordan, "I think just a little bit of belief that you are, you know. Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps are the greatest to ever do what they did, and I'm not. But if you believe that you are, then you're almost as good as being that. And it's so hard in that situation to believe that, but just having just the slightest bit of belief in it makes you so confident."

Quote of the Day

“This world we live in will beat you up. There is always someone waiting, even expecting you to make a mistake or fail. Having self belief and confidence in yourself is paramount to overcoming obstacles and disappointments in order to be successful.” – John Eades

