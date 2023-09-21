Golf: Fox Learns From The Best

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 14:26

Guy Heveldt headlines his post. ‘How 'Warnie' helped Ryan Fox back to the top’ however if you care to dig deeper you’ll read that it was really Karl Morris who proved to be the man who made the difference.

I was particularly interested in observing that Karl Morris was mentioned by Ryan Fox when he was on the final green during his post victory interview.

So who is Karl Morris?

This from Guy Heveldt, ‘That’s where his mental skills coach, UK-based Karl Morris, has come into the picture more this year. Fox enlisted Morris, who worked with Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen when they both won majors in 2010, about four years ago.

And on the matter of Louis Oosthuizen and going all the way back to July 2010 where I posted ‘Louis’ Little Red Spot’.

And wrote, ‘Steve (Connor) writes, “A small red spot on the glove of golfer Louis Oosthuizen is credited with playing a critical role in his winning of The Open Championship at St Andrews last Sunday. The coloured spot was a visible manifestation of the growing influence of psychology in sport – it was designed to help the 27-year-old South African concentrate on his swing in the crucial moments leading up to a shot.’

Following up with, “The (red spot) idea came from Karl Morris, a Manchester sports psychologist who was asked to help Oosthuizen improve his concentration before starting his swing after a string of disappointing results in previous golfing events… "His pre-shot routine was all over the place. I suggested he changed his whole game plan after he told me that when he played in the US Open last month he was making split decisions instead of thinking about what he should have been doing. One of the tips I gave him was to put a red spot on his glove and to focus on it during his swing," Dr Morris said.’

