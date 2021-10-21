Golf: Fox Ticks All The Boxes

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 14:56

‘Ryan Fox can double his European Tour tally at the Mallorca Golf Open, where conditions look ideal for the big-hitting New Zealander,’ so writes Ben Coley over at the Sporting Life betting platform.

Ben has his ideas, but first I will share a thought as someone who was very impressed with his recent performance at Valderrama.

I’m thinking way too tough and tricky for him but not so.

Ben writes, ‘He can admittedly be a little frustrating, but there was nothing wrong with fourth place at Valderrama last week, where his length off the tee can never quite do the damage he'd like it to. Still, it was a strong driving performance, his irons (12th in the field) were as good as they've been since June, and for the third time in four starts he beat the field with his putter.’

And of considerable significance for the potential for a win at seaside Mallorca.

‘Fox is an in-form big-hitter whose best form has virtually all come by the sea. He's been second and fourth in the Irish Open, fourth and sixth in the Scottish Open, sixth twice at Royal Greens in Saudi Arabia, and 16th in the Open Championship itself. Also placed in the Australian Open, firm and fast conditions are ideal and his ability to fire low bullets into a breeze has often come in handy.'

