Golf gadget cuts scores at a stroke by calming brain

Alas The Times newspapers with the above headline insists that I must be a subscriber before I can view the article and so thanks to Ariana Eunjung at the more liberally-minded Washington Post dated March 29, 2016 I’m checking out if Thync could help improve my golf. Or shall I have to think (Ouch!) again?

Buyer Beware

Caveat emptor especially if you are a golfer.

Ariana’s headline reads, “Brain-zapping gadgets promise to make you a better you — smarter, stronger, even happier,” and she covers more than just Thync in this well written and very informative article.

I’ve frequently said that golfers are an inventor and marketer’s dream; they’ll buy most anything if they think it will improve their game. And the beauty of it from the inventor/marketer’s perspective, golfers tend be members of the wealthier classes.

Ariana writes, “Early on, the start-up tried to market itself to the hip, early-adopter crowd by promoting the “vibes” that individuals would get,” and then later writes, “But early this year, following lackluster sales, Thync tried to switch gears to sell itself as more serious. Co-founder and chief executive officer Isy Goldwasser said at the time that the goal was to make the device a “chemical-free path to manage your energy and stress.”

Do I sense a golf-mad sucker still thinking it may work?

No alcohol or pills needed

A blurb at Amazon advise us, “The first wearable technology that enhances calm and energy, without alcohol or pills,” and there’s already 81 customer reviews with 46% of them giving the products (There’s more than one item in the package) 5 stars.

Alas I was unable to find a reviewer who’d bought this bill of goods for better golf. Therefore you’ll have to do your own research.

"If you think golf is relaxing, you're not playing it right." - Bob Hope

