Golf: Get A Life Brooksy

Gianni Magliocco headlines his post, ‘What the f**k you doing?’ – Former Masters champ tells Brooks Koepka to ‘get a life’.

Speaking at Ilkley Golf Club last week ahead of a Legends Tour event, the Welshman and aforementioned Masters winner blasted the 31-year-old saying: “The article Koepka has just done, that’s not nice for his team. It’s not good. He’s basically said, ‘I could do without this, it’s getting me out of my routine doing this’. “Christ almighty – get a life!”

Woosie is referring to a Golf Digest exclusive interview with Koepka, where the 31-year-old aired his feelings on the Ryder Cup, calling the biennial event ‘a bit odd’ and that he finds the week ‘tough’.

As a winning captain whose team in 2006 beat the USA in emphatic style 18½-9½, Woosie knows what it takes to win and fortunately for him there were no bad attitude guys like Brooksy on his team.

As for this year’s Team USA captain, Woosie has this to say, “If I was captain and it was one of my players, I’d be saying ‘What the f**k you doing?’ All this crap he’s got going with DeChambeau – is it that bad or is it just false? Either way, it’s not good for Stricker.”

Given that I do believe Brooksy will one day beat the best at Augusta I’m picking he will not choose to sit beside Woosie at the following year’s Champion’s Dinner.

