Golf: Gimmes Should Be Banned?

“Another match play event, another player unhappy at not being handed a gimme.

And though not quite as dramatic as that Solheim Cup incident all those years ago, the Presidents Cup did throw up an amusing incident in the lead singles match between Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim.” That’s from George Cooper and Alex Perry who headline their post, ‘Here we go again! Should gimmes be banned?

I rather liked Alex’s thoughts.

‘Gimmes are an important part of match play’

I absolutely despise the carry-on that goes with the gimme. The awkward glance, the deliberately slow motion to your ball as you wait, the muttering under your breath, the passive aggressive placing of the putter between the ball and the hole. It all just feels so unnecessary to the point where I end up giving putts that I really shouldn’t to avoid it.

But ban gimmes? Hell no. You know the drill, so all together now: They’re an important tactic in the psychological battle of match play.

Give your opponent a handful of 18-inchers on the front-nine then make him finish a knee-knocker down the closing stretch. We’ve all been on both sides of this scenario down the years, so we know it works.

Alex and George’s post featured a Twitter feed of the incident which featured 22 replies and the following two are my pick of the bunch.

Jason Day did the same thing Tiger in Melbourne President Cup.

You should never expect to be given any putt outside 4 or 5 inches. That is basic match play 101 especially when your opponent or opponents team is behind. Just make the putt and move on.

