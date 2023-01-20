Golf: Greens Reading Devices

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 09:33

“Take a walk down a practice putting green on tour, or indeed at many top amateur tournaments, and you’ll might see a host of players going through their drills accompanied by a little box.”

So writes Steve Carroll who headlines his post, “Can you use a spirit level to measure slope on a green?”

In my opinion it’s against the spirit of the game and thankfully the rules of golf agree with me.

As for other can, or can’t do things to aid you your putting prowess. Steve advises us, “You can’t hold or place a “bubble level”, you can’t use a weight suspended on a string to act as a plumb line (have you ever actually seen anyone do that?), and, probably more pertinently for amateurs like us, you can’t place a bottled drink to act as a level.”

However you are still allowed to use your club as a plumb line to help you work out the slope, but that’s where the leniency ends.

As for those who are geographically lost while playing very wayward golf it must be comforting to know that you are allowed to use a compass.

Link to Steve Carroll

