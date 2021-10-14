Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 13:39

‘Europe’s Ryder Cup hero Tony Jacklin said golf has become “boring” as he slammed the governing bodies over the distance debate,’ writes Steve Carroll.

This comes at a time when Phil Mickelson writes, “Stupid is as stupid does.”

Really though, are the amateurs trying their best to govern the professional game the stupid ones? Or the professionals for letting them?”

Phil quoting the remark from the movie, ‘Forrest Gump’ in protest at the @USGA and @RandA announcing a new Model Local Rule that will reduce the maximum shaft length from 48 inches to 46 inches.

Keeping in mind its a ‘Model Local Rule,’ and not a general rule then it’s not going to have much impact on the average club golfer. However I dare to suggest that an ageing Phil needs to the extra shaft length in an attempt to match DeChambeau's length.

As to Tony Jacklin’s thoughts about becoming boring, I agree. But just as someone watching professional golf on television.

I’ve yet to meet an amateur golfer who finds golf boring. It’s always too challenging to become bored

When Tony says, “Obviously, nobody’s listening. These guys are hitting wedges and 9-irons into 11 holes a round. That’s why you are seeing 61s and if the weather is good at St Andrews next year you’ll see 59s and 58s – no question.”

Alas no new Model Local Rule(s) will prevent the inevitable. St Andrews are other classics will no longer be suitable venues for Major championships.

Unless @USGA and @RandA decide that hickory clubs must be used.

Now there’s a thought.

Link to Steve Carroll



FOR PREVIOUS POSTS