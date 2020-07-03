Golf: Hogan Says It’s Simple

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 10:14

“I went down a strange golf YouTube rabbit hole last night, as a I often do, which is how I stumbled upon this rather fascinating tip from none other than Ben Hogan,” writes Luke Kerr-Dineen who headlines his article, “Watch Ben Hogan explain how to swing a golf club, in 41 seconds”.

Just a thought

Once upon a time someone wrote, “Thought for the day. It's been said, “Ben Hogan has destroyed more swings than any other golfer in the history of the game.” And lots of teaching pros have made money fixing the swings of Hogan devotees.

Admire the man but think twice about attempting to copy his swing.”

However I must admit it’s a great swing drill.

Hey! That someone was me in a 2009 blog post. More later

But first the simple swing drill





And now something the Hogan swing to music

Link to Luke Kerr-Dineen

Hogan blog post of 2009

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS

GOLFERS AUTHORITY A recommended site for reviews, buying guides and tips to improve your game.