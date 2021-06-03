Golf: How Cool Was That!

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 16:14

‘Juvic Pagunsan is headed to Royal St George's after winning the Mizuno Open in Japan. And that's not even half the story,’ writes Alex Perry who headlines his article, ‘This golfer just qualified for the Open in the coolest way possible’.

Alex writes, ‘It’s just a second top-level tour win for the 43-year-old, who hails from the Phillipines, and a hefty wait since his breakthrough, which came at the Indonesia Invitational way back in 2007.

But none of this is the reason Pagunsan is making headlines. No. That’s because he played the tournament with just 11 clubs in his bag.

With Covid regulations meaning caddies aren’t allowed on the Japanese circuit at the moment, Pagunsan decided to carry and wanted to make it a bit less of a slog.

If you’re interested, he took out the 3, 4, 6 and 8 irons from his usual 14-club set-up and added a 19-degree hybrid.’

I’m thinking, ‘No big deal. Most times while playing in our annual 5-club tournament I don’t shoot much more than my usual score.’

However I am impressed when reading.

‘And that’s not even the end. Ryan French – who runs the excellent Monday Q Info Twitter account – said Pagunsan only took four balls with him. For the entire tournament.

We’re out here taking four balls for every hole we play and Pagunsan is deciding that’s enough for a week of competitive action.’

