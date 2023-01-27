Golf: How Good Is Gareth Bale?

Friday, 27 January, 2023 - 12:56

It all began when over at Sky Sports I read that, ‘Jon Rahm: Gareth Bale has no business being this good at golf 'It's not fair'. Talking up Gareth’s playing ability after nine holes of pro-am play with him.'

Hence my search for some background.

James Westwood writes, ‘Bale's unofficial moniker 'The Golfer' was initially given to him in 2019 by Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois, who claimed that the former Premier League star made little effort to join in with the rest of the squad outside training and matchdays.

Bale has become a very accomplished golfer after years of honing his skills, and now plays off a very respectable handicap of two.’

Although I observe that the Meandmygolf YouTube clip reads, ‘How Gareth Bale Became A Scratch Golfer!’

See the link below.

As for comments on the video.

Interested Bystander comments

Q: How did Gareth Bale improve his golf game?

A: He has a butt-ton of money and loads of free time to work on his game.

And Ouch! from AH

No offence intended here but he became a scratch golfer because he was getting paid to sit on the bench.

There are more comments, but I wouldn’t go there if I was Gareth Bale.

Link to James Westwood

Link to YouTube

FOR PREVIOUS POSTS