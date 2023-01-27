Golf: How Good Is Gareth Bale?

|
It all began when over at Sky Sports I read that, ‘Jon Rahm: Gareth Bale has no business being this good at golf 'It's not fair'. Talking up Gareth’s playing ability after nine holes of pro-am play with him.'
Hence my search for some background.
James Westwood writes, ‘Bale's unofficial moniker 'The Golfer' was initially given to him in 2019 by Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois, who claimed that the former Premier League star made little effort to join in with the rest of the squad outside training and matchdays.
Bale has become a very accomplished golfer after years of honing his skills, and now plays off a very respectable handicap of two.’
Although I observe that the Meandmygolf YouTube clip reads, ‘How Gareth Bale Became A Scratch Golfer!’
See the link below.
As for comments on the video.
Interested Bystander comments
Q: How did Gareth Bale improve his golf game?
A: He has a butt-ton of money and loads of free time to work on his game.
And Ouch! from AH
No offence intended here but he became a scratch golfer because he was getting paid to sit on the bench.
There are more comments, but I wouldn’t go there if I was Gareth Bale.
