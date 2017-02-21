Golf: How Technology Turned Against Tiger

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 10:54

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. I think modern golf equipment has brought players much closer together. It’s more difficult to separate yourself from before. Don’t like hitting long irons? Hit a hybrid. You struggle with a slice with your driver? Put it on a draw setting and watch the ball go straight.”

That’s Rory McIlroy talking to Michael Bamberger where Rory adds, “So as dominant as Tiger was, do I think he would have been more dominant with a balata and persimmon drivers? I don’t know the answer…”

Geoff Shackelford headlines his post, “Monty's Back! Wouldn't Trade His Career For Tiger's And How Technology Deprived Tiger Of Majors”

So there you have it from one of the best golfers (Colin Montgomery) never to have won a Major reflecting on how the guy who would have beaten Jack Nicklaus’ record in Majors if it hadn’t been for the introduction of modern technology.

Monty says, “What might Woods have done had the game never moved off the balata ball and the wooden wood? Many golf fans would say he would have won less. I believe he would have won far more. He has the 14 majors. Without the equipment changes, I believe he’d have well into his 20s now. Because now everybody has clubs where they can do what he could do.”



Monty is of the opinion, “Two others lost out hugely to technology. Greg Norman was one. He was the best driver of the ball with the wooden club ever. He lost out when drivers went to metal and suddenly we could do what he did. He lost his asset. And the other was Seve. When Ping developed its L-wedge, with box grooves, we could suddenly do what Seve could do with a 52° club. He lost his asset too. Tiger had all that, in spades. And then we were given equipment that allowed us to do what he could do."

Quote of the Day

“The thing about the famous Hogan at Merion photo for me is that it's timeless. With that follow-through you could put him in modern clothes and it could look closer to this century.” – Rory McIlroy

