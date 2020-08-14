Golf: From Impact And Back - Golf Drill

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - 10:41

This one’s for me so that I won’t forget or lose it.

For quite some time I’ve been following a guy called Mike Malaska and in the absence of something that would excite me to write about I turned to Mike’s YouTube channel and viewed this one.

Malaska Golf // Teaching from Impact and Back - Golf Swing Mechanics

What strikes me is that Mike’s drill is so counterintuitive it is worth giving it a try.

Andrew Wright writes, “Of the wild array of things I see golfers working on, the impact position is rarely one of them. Yes, the desired outcome of any given swing change is probably to improve in this area, but just as we gladly spend hours attempting to hone a new technique, the same dedication doesn’t seem to apply to what is surely the most important position in golf.”

