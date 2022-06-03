Golf: Johnson’s $125 Million Payday

Friday, 3 June, 2022 - 13:54

James Corrigan of The Telegraph reports Johnson was paid $125 million (£100 million) to join the LIV series and over at Golf Digest the guys are discussing, ‘How Dustin Johnson's move to LIV Golf impacts other stars, the PGA Tour and the Ryder Cup’.

Dan Rapaport says, “ I have a hard time believing, however, that he'll play another “regular” PGA Tour event—at least until any potential suspension works its way through the courts. If they let him continue to play, that opens the door for all the other guys to have their cake and eat it too.”

And adds, “Other guys will be grateful to him for being the guinea pig. It's easy to suspend a Hudson Swafford; it's much harder to do it to Dustin Johnson.”

The big question is, ‘Will the Ryder Cup ultimately have to allow these players back in some capacity?’

Shane Ryan says, “I think it depends on how well LIV Golf does in the next year or two. If it's a joke that fizzles, we all know how weak golf is at holding its most powerful people accountable. You can bet there will be forgiveness. If it's a lingering threat, who knows? It could last a long time.”

Thankfully it’s a long time until the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome and hopefully common sense will prevail in the coming months.

Link to Golf Digest

