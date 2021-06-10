Golf: Jordan Spieth Version 3.0

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 10:01

“We reverse-engineered the swing changes starting with creating a good feel at impact and then building the rest around that,” McCormick (Spieth’s long time coach) says. “We recognized that if he started feeling better about impact, then pre-impact, then transition, the jigsaw-puzzle pieces fit together really well. Make sense?” Writes Ron Kaspriske who headlines his article, ‘Jordan Spieth 3.0: How the three-time major champ reverse-engineered his swing’.

Since reverse engineering his swing he appears to have got it right. Returning to form as mentioned by Ron, ‘A victory (the Valero Texas Open) and four other top-four finishes in a stretch of eight events earlier in 2021 speak to the resurgence of Spieth’

Should you not be familiar with the reverse engineering process, How about this from Mike Malaska, ‘Teaching from Impact and Back’.



