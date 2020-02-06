Golf: Kinloch The Newcomer

Thursday, 6 February, 2020 - 09:14

Coming in at #94 on Golf Digest’s fourth biennial ranking of the World 100 Greatest Golf Courses where it’s described as being, “nestled beneath hills that resemble the folds of a giant slumbering Shar-Pei.”

For the record a Shar Pei is a breed of dog known for its deep wrinkles and blue-black tongue.

Tara Iti nears the top

We are told, “No. 1 Royal County Down, originally routed by Old Tom Morris and subsequently tinkered with by a half a dozen designers (most recently Donald Steel), is being challenged by Tari Iti in New Zealand, a dazzling Tom Doak design from 2015 that made its debut at No. 6 in 2018 and jumps to No. 2 on this survey.

NO.1 VERSUS NO. 2

County Down and Tara Iti have some things in common and some clear differences:

The routings have a glorious natural flow among oceanside sand dunes, large and small. County Down’s dunes are mostly covered in dense marram grass and dotted with blooming gorse; Tara Iti has far more exposed sand. Both have bunkers snarling with heavy turf moustaches, but those at Tara Iti mostly merge with surrounding raw sand.”

Since I’ve never been to Ireland and it’s extremely unlikely I’ll ever be invited for a a game at the ultra-exclusive Tara Iti, I’ll take Golf Digest’s word for it and settle for an excellent Brendan Bain video of Tara Iti.

