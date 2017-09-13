Golf: Ko Looking Like Kim – Don’t Choke Down

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 12:41

“I love watching Anthony Kim play, but I'm not a fan of the way he grips down a good two inches on his full-swing shots. Choking down lightens the club's swingweight and effectively makes the shaft stiffer. It also makes it difficult to hit the ball high enough for all situations.”

That’s quoting Lee Trevino and brings to mind images of how Lydia Ko chokes down on her club however this in no way necessarily supports Lee and neither do I think that Lydia has got it wrong it’s just that anything from Lee Trevino is worth reading and I just happened to come across the following.



10 Rules

‘10 Rules For Hitting All The Shots’ is joint effort of Lee Trevino and Guy Yocom and Rule 07 is ‘Don't invent shots from trouble.’ Rule 09 is Get creative with the putter, too. And Lee concludes ‘Rule 05 Don’t choke down with the following words’, “I like the idea of gripping down on chips and pitches, because it can give you more control, but avoid doing it with anything longer than a 9-iron.”



Rule 07 Don’t invent shots from trouble

“Seve Ballesteros was the best trouble-shot player who ever lived. It didn't matter how far in the woods you put that guy, he'd find a way to get out. But Seve inadvertently put a lot of big numbers on the scorecards of average players, because he inspired them to take dumb chances. When your ball is in trouble, the desire to save par can really warp your judgment,” and sad to say so many of us have been sucked into Seve’s strategy.

Rule 09 Get creative with the putter, too

“You want to make the same stroke on most putts, but sometimes it pays to customize it. If you've got a quick downhill putt, hover the putterhead off the ground at address. This will smooth out a short stroke and take away any urge to stab at the ball. On long uphill putts, address the ball out on the toe, because with a longer stroke you'll tend to hit the ball closer to the heel than where you set it at address. Right-to-left putts: Put the ball back in your stance to catch it earlier in the stroke, when the putter is still moving outward and the face is open. Left-to-right putts: Lean your hands down the target line in an exaggerated forward press. As with full swings, this will help you close the face through impact.”

