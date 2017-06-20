Golf: Koepka’s Road Less Travelled

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 11:47

“Not that Koepka’s journey always seemed destined for success. When pressed on negative memories, his reply is a surprising one. “There was a low point,” he says. “I called Blake Smith, my manager, right before I won that final Challenge Tour event [in Aviemore] to get to the European Tour,” writes Ewan Murray.

The tour less travelled

Given that Koepka’s route to success was greatly helped by his European tour(s) experiences it is safe to say that more young American golfers may now seriously consider Europe as an option.

For instance Brooks’ brother Chase Koepka has been doing well on the European Challenge Tour, and now there’s two; make that three who have shown the way.

The third man

Most of the media write that it was Koepka’s manager who kept Brooks on track however there was another significant person who was there that night to motivate Koepka to keep on carrying on and his name is Peter Uihlein. Before Brooks was Peter Uihlein,

Not your typical American abroad

“Rex Hoggard, Jan 18, 2016 writes, “Peter Uihlein is not your typical American abroad. In fact, he’s not even your typical American touring professional.

While most young American players bolt college and make a beeline for the PGA Tour – or, failing that, whatever secondary circuit they can find – Uihlein went a dramatically different route when he left Oklahoma State, taking his talents to the European Tour.

He joined the European circuit in 2013, promptly won (Madeira Island Open) and hasn’t looked back. Even the recent success on the PGA Tour from the likes of Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, who Uihlein shared an apartment with his first few years as a professional, hasn’t tempted him to ply his trade a little closer to home.”

Link to Ewan Murray and Rex Hoggard

Quote of the Day

“I knew after two shots alongside him that this guy was going to be really good.” - Ricky Elliott, Brooks Koepka’s caddie.

FOR GOLF AND TRAVEL IN NEW ZEALAND

TO VIEW PREVIOUS POSTS