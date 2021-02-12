Golf: Koepka’s Stupid Luck

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 12:48

‘Immediately after K.H. Lee missed his long birdie putt, securing victory for Brooks Koepka, the four-time major champ was asked about the shot that won him the tournament. You've probably seen it a few times already...' writes Christopher Powers who headlines his post, ‘Brooks Koepka described his incredible eagle chip-in as only Brooks Koepka can.’

The story goes Koepka had second thoughts about his Sunday remark stating that the ball, "Took a nice little right kick for me, and didn't look anywhere else but the hole."

And now we have as advised by Christopher Powers.

"That was just dumb luck that it went in, just real dumb luck, to be honest with you" Koepka told hosts Dan "Big Cat" Katz and PFT Commenter. "If you really want me to be honest about it, there was three sprinkler heads in my way, and I went up to the green to go look at it and I was like 'oh, if I land these right on line with the sprinkler heads, that's where I want to land it and I'll have myself like a six or eight footer if I hit a good shot.

"But because they [the sprinkler heads] were right there I had to go a little bit further right. And the ball took a weird little hop and, I'll be honest with you, it shouldn't have gone in. That was just stupid luck, man."

