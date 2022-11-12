Saturday, 12 November, 2022 - 15:31

Golf: Learning From The Ladies

‘Apparently, the 19-year-old (Atthaya Thitikul, Rolex Women’s World Ranking No. 1) has already figured out the code for victory on the LPGA. You don’t have to drive or putt for show to win. Rather, find the green in regulation and you’re setting yourself up for success.’

That’s from Kent Paisley’s, ‘How do you win on the LPGA Tour? This statistic holds the secret.’

“Just gimme the stat(s),” I hear you say.

‘With two events remaining on the 2022 LPGA season, the data for this year corresponds with numbers gathered over the last decade that show greens in regulation (and in conjunction putts per GIR) have had the highest correlation with winning on tour compared to putting or driving. Statistical research of winners during that time shows they have averaged 25th in greens in regulation for the season (and 23rd in putts per green in regulation), 47th in average putts and 55th in average driving distance.’

It now looks like that ‘drive for show, putt for dough’ has gone the way of all cliches. To be replaced with, ‘fairways and greens’.

Andrea Lee, a recent winner on the LPGA tour said, “My mindset out there is just to hit fairways and greens, minimize the mistakes as much as possible,”

A reminder for us average golfers, that booming drives and better putting won’t necessarily lead the way to better scores.

Instead focusing on minimizing our mistakes could be the secret we’re all seeking.

