Golf: For The Life of Me, No LIV Players

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 16:16

Over at GolfMagic, Andy Roberts headlines his post, ’Zach Johnson will "probably" SNUB LIV Golf players over Ryder Cup picks’.

And then there’s the other me who considers that it’s good news for the European team except that Brooks is still a good bet to make it to the forthcoming Ryder Cup contest.

Andy X’s (previously known as Tweets) ‘Honestly lost for words Zach Johnson has ghosted Bryson DeChambeau. Totally unacceptable as US Ryder Cup captain. Just produced one of the most incredible performances seen all season with a 58, and even threw in a T4 at US PGA. Not even a call’.

Elsewhere I read, ‘Captain Zach Johnson gave insight into Justin Thomas potentially getting a captains pick: “We’ve been communicating. I would hope that he understands and he does. Open lines, we’re gonna keep the honesty train going, we’re gonna leave it all out there. I told him I don’t know what’s in store but he’s obviously still in consideration, he’s been a part of Team USA since 2017, guys wanna be around him, he’s great in the locker room, and obviously what he’s done inside the ropes in these cups has been well documented. His resume speaks for itself. But I also gotta look at all the other factors involved.’



And since Captain Zach says of his potential six picks, "Six Americans, born in the United States, and probably on the PGA Tour, but not necessarily."

I’m picking he’ll go with JT in spite of his poor form this year and if so, this feels a bit like Trevor Immelman at the President’s Cup going with Taylor Pendrith instead of Ryan Fox.

