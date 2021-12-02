Golf: Listen Up Charlie

Thursday, 2 December, 2021 - 11:48

‘Son, I don’t care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you’re 100 percent committed to the next shot.’

That’s Tiger Woods talking to his son Charlie as covered by Gianni Magliocco in, ‘Tiger’s one piece of advice to his son that can help all golfers lower their scores.’

The story goes that Tiger, ‘went to golf tournaments to watch him (Charlie) play, and I’m looking at some of these scores he’s shooting and I said, How the hell are you shooting such high scores? I gotta go check this out. So I’d watch him play and he’s going along great, he has one bad hole, he loses his temper, his temper carries him over to another shot and another shot and it compounds itself.’

Ah yes, yet another victim of the temper tantrums syndrome and at such an early age but nothing new. An affliction that goes all the way back to young Bobby Jones and I’m thinking long before that.

As for Bobby Jones, according to Grantland Rice, Bobby Jones had “the face of an angel and the temper of a timber wolf,” and with each missed shot his “sunny smile” could turn “suddenly into a black storm.”

So what’s the cure for Charlie?

Listen to what Jordan Spieth has to say about his father’s ability to vent and then reset instantly before hitting his next shot.

“He’ll (Tiger) hit a shot, and he’ll let himself know about it. But it’s mad. It’s not, ‘I can’t figure this out.’ There’s no can’t. ‘Or I’m struggling with this.’ It’s literally just him to himself, gets the anger out and then moves on. I’ve never once heard him be negative.”

Link to Gianni Magliocco

