Golf: Long LIV Golf?

Saturday, 11 June, 2022 - 13:10

George Cooper writes, ‘After weeks of rumours, Bryson DeChambeau is the latest star to officially join the LIV Golf Invitational, an announcement which stands as the biggest setback for the PGA Tour so far.’

And elsewhere, Scotsman John Huggan headlines his post, ‘London cabs, grenadiers and a little golf: What it was like to be at the first round of the first LIV Golf event.’

Unexpectedly for anyone familiar with Huggies’ penchant for caustic comments he has little good to say about the event.

For instance he writes, ‘Take the gaudy “Fan Experience” that sits to the left of the first tee. All kinds of stuff was going on in there. Alongside the requisite bar, music, merchandise tent, food market, chipping challenge, mini-golf course and performance zone, a few lurches into cliché can be found.’

Sounds like the PGA shouldn’t be afraid, and yet.

George Cooper writes, ‘Unlike the other star names making the controversial switch, DeChambeau is at the peak of his powers, offering a huge draw and considerable leverage for the Saudi-backed series as this ongoing saga continues.’

Adding that, ‘LIV Golf is somehow no longer a parody. Money talks, and DeChambeau’s announcement signals that what may appear a circus at face value, is now a legitimate threat – one which is here to stay.’

Huggie writes, ‘But for now a general level of mediocrity prevails.’ And having watched the opening day at livgolf.com I do agree. However looking ahead I’m inclined to go along with George who writes, ‘What may appear a circus at face value, is now a legitimate threat – one which is here to stay.’

