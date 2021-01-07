Golf: Lydia Ko No.1 Ever Again?

Thursday, 7 January, 2021 - 08:52

“I don’t mean to use fantastical words, but she was young. She really didn’t know any defeat. She didn’t know about not trusting herself. And she had perfected what she did to a great degree where the consistency was unbelievable. She was also a very good putter.”

That’s from Judy Rankin when asked, “Will Lydia Ko ever be No. 1 again?”

Her reply was, “I don’t think so. I think she can be a significant player and certainly a winner again. But I think that was a gift and a moment in time. It’s not that I don’t think she’ll ever be good again, because I do think she will be. But I don’t think she can be a dominant player. And one reason is when she played with the skills she had – and she was so skilled – that it didn’t matter that she wasn’t knock-your-socks off long. And that’s hard to get back again.”

While researching what’s new for Lydia and her coach Sean Foley I noted that Lydia on Instagram was on the practice ground hitting her iron shots off a tee.

It’s interesting because I recently watched a Mike Malaska YouTube video where he says, “Why You Should Hit Off A Tee to Practice”.

