Golf: Lydia Ko No.1 Ever Again?

“I don’t mean to use fantastical words, but she was young. She really didn’t know any defeat. She didn’t know about not trusting herself. And she had perfected what she did to a great degree where the consistency was unbelievable. She was also a very good putter.”
That’s from Judy Rankin when asked, “Will Lydia Ko ever be No. 1 again?”
Her reply was, “I don’t think so. I think she can be a significant player and certainly a winner again. But I think that was a gift and a moment in time. It’s not that I don’t think she’ll ever be good again, because I do think she will be. But I don’t think she can be a dominant player. And one reason is when she played with the skills she had – and she was so skilled – that it didn’t matter that she wasn’t knock-your-socks off long. And that’s hard to get back again.”
While researching what’s new for Lydia and her coach Sean Foley I noted that Lydia on Instagram was on the practice ground hitting her iron shots off a tee.
It’s interesting because I recently watched a Mike Malaska YouTube video where he says, “Why You Should Hit Off A Tee to Practice”.
