Golf: Lydia Ko - Successful Swing Changes

Thursday, 2 September, 2021 - 13:19

Mike Wilson titles his YouTube video.

‘Lydia Ko Golf Swing Update ( June 2021 ) - Swing Fixed!’

And writes, ‘In this video I do a follow up to a one I made about 4 months ago about why Lydia Ko was struggling. Well... struggle no more! She has fixed her swing and is back on track to playing great golf.’

Given that I was sceptical about her move to Sean Foley and little has been said by either parties, other than references to the mental side of the game, the video does appear to portray what they have been working on.





