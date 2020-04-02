Golf: The Master Move

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 11:25

“Scientifically, what Moe (Norman) does is perfect,” Kuykendall says. “It’s what we call an ideal mechanically advantaged golf swing. It is a maximum force with least effort. It’s as perfect as a human being can do. The second-best is Lee Trevino’s. Most people think of his mechanics as unorthodox, but that’s only because it’s not what they’re used to seeing.”

That’s from David Owen’s ‘The story of Moe Norman, golf’s troubled genius’.

Only the oldies

It’s my experience that only the oldies or the desperately seeking a golf swing solution know about Moe Norman and his methodology and what his swing looks like. The value of using Moe's methodology is very debatable however the quality of his ball-striking is not.

