Golf: Matsuyama's Memorable Masters

“For a guy who has only played PGA Tour events since last September, Will Zalatoris is hella polished. (You’ll notice I used hella, NorCal slang, because he was born in San Francisco.”

That’s from Daniel Rapaport’s ‘Masters 2021: Hideki Matsuyama's patience pays off and 17 other parting thoughts from Augusta’.

If it wasn’t for the fact that golf is such a demanding game with lots of ups and downs at every playing level it would be unbelievable just how far this guy Zalatoris has come in such a short time. From little over a year ago struggling to get a start on obscure mini-tours to almost winning the Masters.

Daniel writes, On Saturday, he said after playing in the final group: “I thought I might have been a little bit more nervous than I was.”

Elsewhere he is quoted as saying, “I'm stupid enough to think I can play here, then I'm stupid enough to think I can win it,"

And I’m stupid enough to think that Xander Schauffele has got a serious problem and if it continues he may well get a Greg Norman-like label of ‘Choker’.

For the record he has eight top-10 finishes in 15 career major starts and six top-fives, however his triple at the 16th must be a bit of a worry for him.

I also heard he’d found another coach and his Dad is taking a back seat. Maybe not such a good idea to change coaches at this time.

As for his tee shot at the 16th Daniel writes, “His 8-iron landed a good 12 yards short and kicks into the drink. He claims he flushed it. He’s either fibbing, or that’s one of the worst yardages ever calculated given the gravity of the moment—especially considering the wind was 10 miles per hour tops. Either way, it was another disappointing finish in a huge spot for Schauffele.”

