Golf: The McIlroy Mauling Revealed

“Still, it was how it happened that made Rory McIlroy’s 6-and-5 beatdown at the hands of Ian Poulter a head-scratcher,” writes Joel Beall who advises his readers of “the 5 weirdest moments in Rory McIlroy's upset loss”.

I will be brief, Joel goes into greater detail.

Putting woes at the fourth

A three-putt is like Robitussin; no matter how you take it, it ain’t going down smooth. But some three-jacks are harder to swallow than others.

Drive at the fifth

That’s what happened at the fifth, as McIlroy’s drive found a backyard pool to launch dozens of “How’s McIlroy’s match play pool looking?” jokes on Twitter.

Short game woes at the 10th

The wedge game has never been McIlroy’s forte. This season the output has been particularly brutal, ranking 198th in approaches from 75-100 yards. From 94 yards out, McIlroy’s second did not find the green. It wasn’t a dreadful miss, some 36 feet to the hole, and it should have been an easy up-and-down, but with Poulter inside 20 feet, McIlroy needed a dart.

A wasted bomb at the 12th

The 12th doesn’t so much go downhill as it falls off a mountain, which is why it annually produces some of the longest drives on tour. So McIlroy’s 404-yard effort, while impressive, needs to be slightly tempered. But it was still 80-something yards ahead of Poulter, leaving the Poulter with a 3-wood in a green surrounded by water.

Watery End

McIlroy fired his drive over the green. An iffy approach from Poulter opened the door, but the door soon closed as McIlroy’s chip never stopped, crashing into the water to end the match.

Link to Joel Beall

