Golf: The McIlroy/Wozniacki Gossip

At this time when I struggle to find an item of golf news worth blogging about.

Maybe Rory tearing his shirt after an unfortunate final round. Or how about Sabbatini disqualifying himself for having a tiny bit of paper stuck to his clubface? But won’t go there with this one since I very recently posted a comment about the, how do I say it? The kind of minutiae (note I have used the plural) in the rules of golf that leaves non golfers thinking, ‘What planet are these golfers playing on?’

The pragmatic and sensible Scottish gentlemen of The Honourable Company of Edinburgh golfers who established the original 13 rules of golf must be turning in their graves as they observe how crazily complex this rules thing has become.

Anyway my apologies, I digress.

The people at essentiallysports advises their readers, ‘McIlroy and Wozniacki, who started dating in 2011, were known to be a happy couple. They were engaged in 2014, parting ways only a few months after that. According to reports, McIlroy made the decision because his relationship and personal life ended up interfering with his game.’

And the kicker is, ‘McIlroy apparently ended his relationship with Wozniacki in a three-minute conversation. The tennis star was participating in the Roland Garros, unable to understand why McIlroy did what he did when they exchanged loving words only a day ago. For some time, she even thought the golfer was joking.’

Not the best of timing when the lady is playing in a major tennis tournament. But I guess we are all guilty of doing daft things while under stress.

Like tearing your shirt and exposing one of your nipples.

I’m of course referring to Rory’s recent exposure and not the lady tennis player.

